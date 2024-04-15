JMM has already accepted defeat, attacked Geeta Kora out of frustration: Marandi

Ranchi, Apr 15 (PTI) The JMM has already accepted defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and its workers attacked BJP's Singhbhum candidate Geeta Kora out of frustration, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi alleged on Monday.

Marandi was speaking to reporters at the BJP's newly inaugurated media centre in Ranchi's Harmu area.

"The JMM has already accepted defeat in Singhbhum. Being frustrated, the party workers stopped and attacked the BJP candidate," he claimed.

Marandi said it was evident from the slogans being raised that all of them were supporters of the ruling party and not locals.

"Yesterday, I spoke to the police and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident," he said.

Kora had on Sunday alleged that she was attacked while campaigning in Gamharia and Mohanpur, which resulted in injuries to some of her supporters.

Later on Monday, a five-member delegation of the BJP went to the police headquarters in Ranchi to meet Jharkhand DGP Ajay Kumar Singh over the incident.

Since the DGP was not present, they handed over a memorandum to ADJ R K Mallick, seeking immediate action against the culprits.

“The JMM workers resorted to violence to create an impasse during campaigning of our candidate in Seraikela-Kharwswan, which is a dangerous sign in democracy. We smell a political conspiracy behind the attack,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, who led the delegation, said.

“If action is not taken, we will knock the doors of the Election Commission,” Prakash said.

Reacting to the allegations, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey claimed the BJP has been facing protests across the state by people after the arrest of former chief minister Hemant Soren.

“BJP is accusing JMM workers in an attempt to divert attention from public anger against the saffron party. Our party workers were not involved in such kind of activity,” Pandey told PTI.

Speaking on the BJP’s manifesto, Marandi added: "This is the country's manifesto. Around 15 lakh suggestions were received from across India before it was drafted." PTI SAN RBT