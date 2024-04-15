JMM has already accepted defeat, so attacked Geeta Kora: Marandi

Ranchi, Apr 15 (PTI) The JMM has already accepted defeat and out of that frustration, its workers attacked BJP's Singhbhum candidate Geeta Kora, the party's Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi alleged on Monday.

Marandi was speaking to reporters at the BJP's newly inaugurated media centre in Ranchi's Harmu area.

"The JMM has already accepted defeat in Singhbhum. Being frustrated, the party workers are stopping and attacking the BJP candidate," he said.

On the JMM's claim that it was locals who spontaneously protested against Kora, Marandi said they all were workers of the ruling party, and that was evident from the slogans they were raising.

"Yesterday, I spoke to the police and demanded the immediate arrest of the persons involved in the incident," he said.

Kora had on Sunday alleged that she was attacked while campaigning in Gamharia and Mohanpur, which resulted in injuries to some of her supporters.

The state BJP said a high-level delegation of the party will meet DGP Ajay Kumar Singh over the incident.

Marandi also spoke at length about the party's election manifesto.

"This is not BJP's manifesto but it is the country's manifesto. Around 15 lakh suggestions were received from across the country before the manifesto was prepared," he claimed. PTI SAN SAN SOM