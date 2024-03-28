JMM has deviated from its principle, indulged in corruption: Sita Soren

Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) Sita Soren sister-in-law of former chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said development of Jharkhand is possible through the ideology of PM Narendra Modi, as the JMM has "deviated from its principle and indulged in corruption".

Advertisment

She claimed that BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and fulfil its target of 'Apki Baar 400 Paar'.

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 19, the former Jama MLA arrived in Jharkhand on Thursday and spoke to media persons at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi.

"JMM was in the right direction till my late husband Durga Soren was in the party. But now, it has deviated from its principles and policies. JMM is now in the hands of brokers and indulged in corruption," she said.

Advertisment

She claimed that her late husband played a significant role in the Jharkhand movement but he was not given due respect. "The death of my husband is still a mystery. I repeatedly demanded a probe into his death but it was not heard," she said.

Sita, a three-term MLA and elder daughter-in-law of party patriarch Shibu Soren on March 20 joined the BJP in New Delhi citing "isolation" and "neglect" by JMM since the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

The BJP has also announced her name as candidate for the Dumka Lok Sabha constituency on March 24.

Advertisment

Sita claimed that she was also not given the due respect in the party. "The respect that I deserved was given in the BJP. The atmosphere in the party makes me feel that my 14 years of Vanvas ended," she said.

She said the BJP has given her a big responsibility. "I would like to extend my thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing me an opportunity by including me in the party," she said.

Talking to reporters outside the BJP office, she said that her late husband Durga Soren had a dream of extending justice to the downtrodden and tribal of the state through development.

Advertisment

Sita said that she had joined JMM to fulfil the dream of her husband. "But, the dream could not be achieved. So, I joined BJP being impressed by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking the name of the country ahead in the world," she added.

The BJP Dumka Lok Sabha candidate said, "My objective is to protect Jharkhand from being looted and provide justice to all people in the state.

When asked former chief minister Hemant Soren might contest from the Dumka seat, Sita said, "Whosoever fights my victory is certain from the seat. The lotus will bloom in all 14 seats in Jharkhand and this is my promise." PTI SAN SAN RG