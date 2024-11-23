JMM leader and Jharkhand CM's wife Kalpana Soren trailing by 3,910 votes

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana was trailing in Gandey Assembly seat by 3,910 votes against her nearest BJP rival Muniya Devi after the second round of counting, according to the Election Commission.

Kalpana had won the seat in a bypoll on June 4 this year after it fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

She had defeated BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes.

Kalpana had embarked on a political journey during the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM in Giridih district on March 4 this year. PTI NAM/SAN MNB