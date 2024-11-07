JMM leader Kalpana Soren slams opposition parties for ignoring women

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 7 (PTI) JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Thursday slammed the opposition parties in Jharkhand for ignoring women in the state.

Addressing public meetings in Sonua and Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district in support of party candidates, Kalpana, the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said no government before Hemant Soren-led government has ever thought about upliftment of women in Jharkhand.

She claimed that the Hemant Soren government has launched several schemes in the state to empower and honour women in Jharkhand.

The objective behind Chief Minister 'Maiya Samman Yojana' launched by the Hemant Soren dispensation was to honour women of the state, she said. PTI COR BS RG