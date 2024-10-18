JMM-led alliance confident of retaining power in J'khand, seat-sharing to be announced soon: Soren

Ranchi, Oct 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the JMM-led alliance was confident of retaining power in the state on the back of its development work, and seat-sharing with allies would be announced at an appropriate time.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

"We are confident of coming to power again. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is not just a party. It is like a big tree under which about three crore people in the state live in peace and harmony. We work for all sections, including those deprived, tribals and the poor. We and our alliance partners will contest all constituencies and seat-sharing among allies will be announced at an appropriate time," Soren said.

He said talks are on within the JMM-led alliance on seat-sharing.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit on Saturday, Soren said they would formulate a strategy for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the NDA on Friday announced its seat-sharing formula among its partners. The BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU Party 10, JD(U) 2 and LJP (Ram Vilas) 1.

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand, which are going to polls on November 13 in the first phase, began on Friday and will continue till October 25.

Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. PTI NAM BDC