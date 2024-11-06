JMM-led alliance govt will be formed again in Jharkhand: Pappu Yadav

Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) Bihar's Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav, on Wednesday asserted that the JMM-led alliance government will be formed once again in Jharkhand on the basis of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ideology and the development model of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Purnea MP alleged that the BJP wants to form a government of capitalists in the state, not the government of tribals and Dalits.

Addressing reporters here at Congress Bhawan, Yadav claimed that the people of Jharkhand would give a befitting reply to the saffron party on November 13 and 20 by exercising their votes in favour of the existing alliance government.

"The alliance government will be formed here once again on the basis of the ideology of Rahul Gandhi and the development model of Hemant Soren," he said.

"The BJP doesn't want to form a government of tribals, small traders, Dalits and minorities here. They want a government of capitalists," he alleged.

Attacking Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, he alleged that Sarma was facing several charges of corruption.

"I request the Election Commission to ensure checking of rooms, offices and aircraft of Sarma whenever he comes to Jharkhand," Yadav said.

On BJP's allegation about infiltration in Jharkhand, he claimed that it was the failure of the central government if Bangladeshi infiltrators have entered the state.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI SAN SAN ACD