JMM-led alliance in J'khand looted poor people’s money, alleges Chirag Paswan

Palamu (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday accused the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of looting poor people’s money to serve its political interest.

Advertisment

He alleged that women were not safe under the rule of the Hemant Soren government.

Paswan was addressing an election rally in Hussainabad in Jharkhand’s Palamu district and seeking votes in favour of BJP candidate Kamlesh Kumar Singh.

“The JMM-Congress government has put Jharkhand in danger and the alliance looted money of the poor people of the state,” Paswan claimed.

Advertisment

He alleged that the state government had promised to provide five lakh jobs to the youth but "cheated" them.

“The women are not safe in Jharkhand. Corruption and loot are on the rise. To make Jharkhand free from loot and corruption, the BJP-led government is needed here,” Paswan said.

He claimed that a double-engine government can ensure Jharkhand’s fast development.

Advertisment

The term “double engine” is used by NDA leaders to refer to the alliance being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20 while the votes will be counted on November 23. PTI SAN BDC