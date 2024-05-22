JMM-led alliance in J'khand silent on conversions by Christian missionaries: Himanta

Bokaro: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday accused the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of being silent on religious conversions allegedly being done by Christian missionaries in the state.

Advertisment

He also charged the state government with doing nothing to protect Hindu rights.

"In Jharkhand, Christian missionaries are active in religious conversions but the current government is silent on this. This government has failed to protect Hindu rights," he said while addressing an election rally in Bokaro.

He alleged that the "corrupt" alliance only indulged in politics of appeasement.

The BJP leader claimed that that infiltration is changing the demography of the country.

“First Assam, then West Bengal and Bihar; and now infiltration has started in Jharkhand. They are marrying tribal girls and getting settled. I want to tell the JMM leaders that they might say whatever they like, but if you want to do politics in India, you have to say Jai Shree Ram,” he said.