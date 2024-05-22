JMM-led alliance in J''khand silent on conversions by Christian missionaries

Bokaro (Jharkhand), May 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday accused the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of remaining silent on alleged religious conversions by Christian missionaries in the state and failing to protect Hindu rights.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that simply claiming to not be anti-Hindu is insufficient; you must be a 'Hindu premi'. India is a Hindu civilisation that has been enriched by Hindus for the past 5,000 years," he added.

Sarma made these remarks during an election rally in Bokaro, where he criticised the government for not addressing the issue of alleged religious conversions by Christian missionaries in Jharkhand. He accused the government of being complicit in the matter and failing to uphold Hindu rights.

"In Jharkhand, Christian missionaries are active in religious conversions but the current government is silent on this. This government has failed to protect Hindu rights," he said. He alleged that the "corrupt" alliance only indulged in politics of appeasement.

Sarma claimed that infiltration was altering the country's demographics, starting with Assam, then West Bengal, Bihar, and now Jharkhand.

The BJP leader emphasised the importance of upholding Hindu traditions and values, stating that JMM leaders should say 'Jai Shree Ram' if they want to engage in politics in India.

"First Assam, then West Bengal and Bihar; and now infiltration has started in Jharkhand. They are marrying tribal girls and getting settled. Now, JMM leaders do not say Jai Shree Ram, instead they say ‘Assalamualaikum’. I want to tell the JMM leaders that they might say whatever they like, but if you want to do politics in India, you have to say Jai Shree Ram," he added.

Sarma also criticised the Congress, stating that they did not follow the Constitution.

He expressed the need for 400 Lok Sabha seats to fulfill various objectives, such as constructing the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and the Gyanvapi temple in Varanasi, merging Pakistan Occupied Kashmir with India, and making the country the world's largest economy.

"When you gave 300 seats to Modi ji, he built Ram temple, which was pending for 500 years, abrogated Article 370 and implemented CAA," he said.

Sarma said JMM accuses BJP of abusing the ED and the CBI. "Had there been no ED or CBI, Rs 300 crore from premises linked to Congress MP and Rs 37 crore from PA of a Congress minister could have never been recovered." He said that "Three hundred madrasas have been shut in Assam as the country needs doctors and engineers not Mulla (Muslim priests)".

"Muslim men perform three-four marriages causing trauma to Muslim women. We need 400 seats to shut the ‘Shaadi Ka Dukan’ (shop of marriage)," he said.

He also mentioned the Assam government's sponsorship of one lakh people to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya and expressed a desire for the Jharkhand government to take three lakh people to the shrine if BJP comes to power in the state. PTI NAM/SAN MNB