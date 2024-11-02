JMM led alliance made 144 promises but not a single promise fulfilled: Chouhan

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand made 144 promises but not a single promise was fulfilled in the past five years.

He alleged that the coalition government has ruined the state but now the upcoming BJP government would ensure its development.

Chouhan addressed two election rallies on Saturday, one at Hussainabad and another at Bishunpur, seeking votes for party candidates Kamlesh Kumar Singh and Samir Oraon respectively.

"The JMM, Congress and RJD coalition government in Jharkhand made 144 promises five years ago but not a single promise was fulfilled in the past five years," Chouhan, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand assembly polls, said.

Taking a dig at CM Hemant Soren's age controversy, Chouhan said that Jharkhand chief minister is a "magician", whose age rises by seven years in the past five years.

"In 2019, he had declared his age as 42 years. After five years in 2024, his age should be 47 years but he is saying he is 49 years old, which means his age has increased by seven years. Either he does not remember his age or he is used to lying," Chouhan said.

BJP's Barhait nominee Gamliyel Hembrom, who is contesting against Hemant Soren, filed a complaint with the EC on October 30, alleging that Soren provided wrong information about his age in his nomination affidavit.

Hembrom, in his complaint, stated that Soren mentioned 42 years as his age in the affidavit filed in the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections.

"For the 2024 assembly polls, he mentioned 49 years as his age in the affidavit. How can the age of a person increase by seven in five years," Hembrom claimed in the complaint.

Chouhan alleged that the JMM, Congress and RJD alliance can never do any good to the people of Jharkhand.

"They have ruined a beautiful state rich in forest, minerals and water. The Soren government has embezzled the money of MNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission," he said.

Chouhan claimed that as soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, the proposal to fill 2.87 lakh government vacant posts will be approved in the first cabinet meeting.

"A calendar will be prepared to decide when the exam will be held, when the result will come and when the appointment letters will be distributed. Apart from filling government vacancies, five lakh new job opportunities will also be created," he said.

Chouhan said that if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, graduate and post-graduate youth will be given Rs 2,000 every month for two years to help them prepare for a good job and women will be given an amount of Rs 2,100 every month. PTI SAN SAN RG