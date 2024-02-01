JMM-led alliance MLAs may be shifted outside J'khand to prevent BJP's poaching attempt: Sources

Ranchi: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition in the state is likely to shift its MLAs to Hyderabad to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP, sources said on Thursday.

"Two chartered planes - one 12-seater and another of 37 seats - have been booked for shifting our legislators to Hyderabad," the sources said.

"The JMM-led alliance is likely to shift its lawmakers outside Jharkhand to prevent poaching attempt by the BJP in case of delay in getting an invitation from the Raj Bhavan to form the next government," a legislator, who did not wish to be quoted, told PTI.

Newly elected leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party, Champai Soren, said he was waiting for an invitation from the Raj Bhavan to form the government as he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

The senior JMM leader, whose name has been proposed by the ruling alliance in Jharkhand as the new chief minister after Hemant Soren's resignation and his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate a day before, said that "Raj Bhavan should wake up from its slumber".

JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Hemant Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate at his official residence.