JMM-led alliance only ‘hungry’ for power: Madhya Pradesh CM

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday alleged that the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand is only “hungry” for power and is not bothered about the state's people.

The BJP leader also said that a double-engine government is needed to free Jharkhand from the “exploitation” of the JMM-Congress-RJD government.

Yadav addressed two rallies in Jharkhand’s Garhwa and Simaria assembly constituencies in favour of the BJP candidates.

"This is not merely an election but a 'Dharmayuddha’, which we need to win for good governance and development of the state. The JMM and Congress are hungry for power only. They have forgotten the contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda,” Yadav said.

Bangladeshi infiltrators are posing a big threat to the state, he said.

"Instead of taking action, the JMM-led government is patronising them. The infiltrators are snatching our lands and posing a threat to women. They are damaging our religious places," he alleged.

The elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN