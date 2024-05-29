JMM-led alliance patronising forces indulging in 'love jihad, 'infiltration jihad' in J'Khand: Nadda

Deoghar (Jharkhand), May 29 (PTI) BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday made a blistering attack on the ruling JMM-led alliance in the state and accused it of patronising forces indulging in 'love jihad', 'land jihad' and 'infiltration jihad'.

Nadda alleged that forces supported by the ruling dispensation are committing atrocities on tribal women and grabbing their land.

The sharp attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the ruling alliance in the state was supporting infiltration and a big crisis loomed over Jharkhand.

"The government which rose to power on issues like 'jal, jungle, jameen' (water, forest and land) indulged in patronising forces active in 'land jihad and love jihad'. They (such forces) are manipulating tribal girls...It (government) is patronising 'jihad' by infiltrators. Sand and land loot is at its peak. Do you want such a government to continue," the BJP chief said at a poll rally in Deoghar.

He also alleged that leaders like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi indulged in Muslim appeasement by snatching away tribal reservation and added "Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of the constitution but never reads it." "Rahul Gandhi should reply as to why tribal/dalit reservation was snatched four times in Andhra Pradesh and handed over to Muslims...I need a reply as to why you snatched OBC reservation two times in Karnataka and gave it to Muslims...This is unconstitutional," Nadda said.

He alleged that corrupt JMM-Congress leaders who indulged in looting public money will be sent to jail.

"Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad, TMC leaders, DMK leaders are on bail; Hemant, Sisodia, Satyender Jain, are in jail," he said and added whether people will vote for such corrupt leaders.

He said Prime Minister Modi had initiated a number of development initiatives in the last 10 years.

"World's 40 per cent digital transactions now take place in India; Congress and JMM used to mock these initiatives by PM Modi," he said and added that the country now occupies fifth place in the global economy. PTI NAM/SAN RG