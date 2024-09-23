JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes: Nadda

Khunti (Jharkhand), Sep 23 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Monday lashed out at the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of “patronising” infiltrators in the state for votes.

Nadda, who launched the BJP's ‘Parivartan Yatra' here, also alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land and expanding their base in the state, reducing the tribal population.

"Tribal population has declined in the state... it has reduced to 28 per cent from 44 per cent earlier. Infiltrators and Rohingyas are grabbing land here and marrying tribals, while the JMM is patronising them for votes," he asserted.

He also attacked the Congress, dubbing the party as “most corrupt”, which “encourages” separatists and anti-national forces.

“The BJP is the only party committed to the welfare of tribals and Jharkhand. The RJD-JMM-Congress coalition betrayed them in the state,” said Nadda.

He also blamed the alliance’s “poor governance” for the deaths of aspirants for the recent excise constable recruitment exam in Jharkhand. PTI NAM/SAN RBT