JMM-led alliance ‘patronising’ infiltrators in Jharkhand: Uttarakhand CM

Jamtara (Jharkhand), Sep 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of “patronising” Bangladeshi infiltrators under a “planned conspiracy” in the state.

He also claimed that the infiltrators would soon become a “majority” in the eastern state.

Addressing BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Jamtara, Dhami said the tribal population in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region has “reduced to 28 per cent from 44 per cent” earlier, “which is a matter of grave concern”.

“The JMM, Congress and RJD play politics of appeasement and corruption. They are hatching a conspiracy over the state’s demography. Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators are being given shelter and patronised under a planned conspiracy,” Dhami alleged.

The infiltrators are occupying tribal land, marrying their daughters and ruining their culture, he claimed.

“Slogans against tribals are being raised in the Santhal Pargana. Who are these people and who are patronising them? They need to be identified,” he said.

Commenting on the Centre’s initiatives in Jharkhand, the Uttarakhand CM said the foundation of 20 ‘Eklavya’ schools has been laid, and redevelopment of 57 railway stations was underway.

“Over 38 lakh gas connections, 32 lakh tap water connections and financial assistance to over 30 lakh farmers under the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ have been provided in Jharkhand. Besides, 33,000 roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were also constructed,” Dhami added. PTI SAN RBT