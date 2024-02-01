JMM-led alliance seeks time from Jharkhand Governor

Ranchi: The JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand on Thursday sought time from the governor at 3 pm, said a senior Congress leader.

State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur told PTI, "The JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren, who is leading the alliance, has sought time from the governor at 3 pm today to prove majority...." Thakur said the legislators here are waiting for the invitation from the governor.

"We are unaware of the reasons for the delay...In case the Raj Bhawan delays in extending an invitation to the alliance to form a government, lawmakers will fly to Hyderabad, in a bid to thwart any attempt of the opposition BJP to poach them," Thakur said.