JMM-led alliance to contest all 81 seats: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking after a central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Soren expressed confidence in the party's electoral preparedness and assured that the alliance would regain power in the state.

Assembly elections are likely to be announced soon with the tenure of the Vidhan Sabha coming to an end on January 5, 2025.

"I participated in the JMM central committee meeting today along with all other workers and executive committee members. We reviewed our election preparedness and we are confident of winning the assembly elections. The JMM-led alliance will contest all the 81 seats," Soren said after the meeting.

He said unlike the opposition BJP, the JMM-led alliance did not believe in making only announcements as it executed several welfare schemes.

JMM legislator and Soren's wife Kalpana Soren said the alliance was confident of victory as it was voted to power in 2019 despite a double engine government in the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi emphasised that the JMM has empowered women through various initiatives, contrasting it with the previous BJP regime, which faced criticism for women's trafficking issues.

In a statement, the JMM said, "The central president (Shibu Soren) and executive president (Hemant Soren) of the party were authorised by the central committee for division of assembly constituencies with alliance partners besides selection of candidates of the party." The meeting also addressed the organisational strength and membership campaign in light of the upcoming elections. PTI NAM MNB