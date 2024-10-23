JMM-led coalition devastated Jharkhand: Shivraj

Garhwa, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hit out at the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of plundering the state's rich resources.

Addressing a rally in Garhwa in support of BJP candidate Satyendra Nath Tiwari, Chouhan alleged that the JMM-led government has "completely destroyed" Jharkhand's wealth -- forests, water, and minerals.

"There is a long list of scams and corruption associated with this dishonest government. Large sums of money have been recovered from the houses of JMM ministers while ordinary citizens suffered from rising costs and dwindling resources. The BJP on being voted to power here will ensure good governance and alleviate the plight of the people," he said.

Alleging that ministers in the state government embezzled funds allocated for central schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and MNREGA, he said, "While 'Kumbhakarna' slept for six months, they consumed resources round the year." Chouhan said this election was not just about electing representatives but about saving "our land, our daughters, and our jobs".

He alleged that violence against women under the current administration has increased manifold.

Chouhan also criticised the government's "failure" to deliver on employment promises, stating that despite claims of providing 5 lakh jobs, many youths have faced a tragic outcome during the excise constables recruitment drive.

He promised the BJP would fill over 2.87 lakh vacant government posts promptly and investigate allegations of corruption related to recruitment drives held during the JMM-led regime.

Polling for the assembly elections will be held on November 13 and 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM SOM