JMM-led coalition fused crackers, BJP a mighty rocket that'll take J'khand to newer heights: Rajnath

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Terming the JMM-led coalition Diwali's "fused crackers", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP was a mighty rocket that would take Jharkhand to newer heights.

Addressing an election rally in Ranchi's Hatia, Singh said it was amply clear who would form government in the state after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposer Mandal Murmu deserted the "sinking ship" of JMM to join the BJP.

"The festival of Diwali has just concluded. The JMM, Congress and RJD are fused Diwali crackers now. BJP is a mighty rocket that alone will take Jharkhand to newer heights," he said.

Taking a dig at the state's ruling party over allegations of corruption against it, Singh said JMM meant 'Jamkar Malai Maro' (skim the cream).

He alleged that the JMM "sucks blood of tribals", and works against their interests.

"I ask Hemant Soren why are infiltrators coming to Jharkhand. Why the state's tribal population shrank to 28 per cent," he said.

"We will curb infiltration, ensure the return of land grabbed by infiltrators," he added.

The defence minister said the JMM-led coalition was behind the plight of Jharkhand.

"So far, 13 CMs have governed Jharkhand. Many of them went to jails, barring the BJP chief ministers who never faced any corruption cases, be it Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das or Babulal Marandi," he said.

Singh said the JMM-led coalition believed in building its own empire, while the BJP worked for the development of all.

"The Congress, RJD, JMM believe in dynastic politics, while the BJP changes its chief every three years," he said.

Appealing to people to oust the present dispensation, he said, "Give BJP two terms, Jharkhand will be in the row of developed states. We will not only change the government but also change the system." He said there were three speed breakers in Jharkhand's development -- Congress, JMM and RJD.

Singh said BJP revered tribals and honoured icons like Birsa Munda.

The BJP will ensure implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, and keep tribals out of its ambit, he said.

"BJP undertook a special scheme for the development of 62,000 tribal villages. Never in the history of independent India such a measure was taken," he said.

Singh claimed that by 2027, India's economy will be in the third spot after the US and China.

He said the BJP will ensure the passage of a bill for one nation one election in Parliament.

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN SOM