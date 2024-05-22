JMM-led coalition looted Jharkhand, made its people poor: Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dhanbad/Godda, May 22 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday accused the JMM-led coalition government of looting Jharkhand and impoverishing its people.

He alleged that the money sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Delhi for the welfare of Jharkhand's people was used by INDIA bloc leaders to enrich themselves.

"JMM, Congress, and RJD have plundered Jharkhand, turning the people of a once-rich state into poverty. They have looted coal, sand, and stones, causing mountains to disappear overnight. They should be ashamed of the state they have created," Chouhan said during an election rally in Dhanbad district.

Chouhan revealed that he had seen the list of commission given to arrested Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in a newspaper. He was arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case on May 15.

"He is not alone. Recently, Rs 300 crore was recovered from premises linked to an MP in the state. MLAs, MPs, and ministers of the government are involved in corruption, with a former chief minister of the state even going to jail on corruption charges. I am surprised to see even IAS officers in jail here," he added.

He emphasised that after a long struggle, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Jharkhand, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on its development. "However, the INDIA bloc came to exploit Jharkhand," he alleged.

Chouhan said the money looted in Jharkhand could have been used to build roads, schools, colleges, and improve irrigation facilities. "The stolen money will be recovered and returned to the poor," he assured.

Referring to the INDIA bloc as 'Thagbandhan,' he accused them of joining forces out of fear of Modi. He pointed out corruption cases against TMC leaders in West Bengal, RJD leaders in Bihar, and Congress leaders out on bail.

Encouraging voters to support BJP candidate Dulu Mahato for Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat, Chouhan urged them not to vote for Congress, claiming they had done nothing for the country.

He praised Modi's leadership, stating that India would soon become a global leader under his guidance.

Chouhan mentioned Modi's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the next step would be to reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the rally, Chouhan held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Nishikant Dubey for the Godda Lok Sabha seat. PTI SAN SAN MNB