JMM-led coalition looting Jharkhand's resources, time has come to oust it: Shivraj

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) Accusing the ruling JMM-led coalition of "looting" Jharkhand's resources, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the time has come to oust it from the state.

Chouhan made the statement while addressing election rallies in the Dhanbad district, where polling would be held on November 20.

"The loot is everywhere in the state. The existing government ruined the state's rich wealth of forest, minerals and water. They looted sand, bricks, stones, coal and even the ration of the poor. Now, the time has come to oust the JMM-led government from Jharkhand," he said.

Chouhan alleged that the Hemant Soren-led government was "encouraging" Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in Jharkhand, and also helping them in documentation for its "vote bank" politics.

"The demography of Santhal Parganas is changing fast. The tribal population in the region dropped to 28 per cent from 44 per cent due to the Bangladeshi infiltration. As soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, the infiltrators will be driven out from the state," he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM