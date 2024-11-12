JMM-led coalition 'patronising' infiltrators, uproot it: Himanta in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) Accusing the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising" Bangladeshi infiltrators, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday appealed to voters to be united to uproot it from the state.

Addressing an election rally in Khijri in Ranchi district, Sarma claimed Chief Minister Hemant Soren has failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people before the 2019 elections.

"The JMM-led government patronises Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote-bank politics. The Hindu and tribal populations are declining due to infiltration. In Sahebganj, the Muslim population has reached 35 per cent," he claimed.

Sarma alleged that infiltrators were marrying tribal women and "grabbing" land.

"We will bring a law to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators. I appeal to voters to be united to uproot the JMM-led coalition from Jharkhand," he said.

The BJP leader said that if his party is voted to power in the state, it will give 2.87 lakh government jobs to the people. PTI SAN SAN SOM