JMM-led coalition playing 'appeasement' politics to secure vote bank: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

Ranchi: BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Friday accused the JMM-led coalition government of playing "appeasement" politics in a bid to secure its vote bank in Jharkhand.

The saffron party's national spokesperson also alleged that while the BJP had resolved to drive out every infiltrator from the state, the Congress and JMM were allowing them to settle in Jharkhand.

"The JMM and the Congress are playing appeasement politics for the vote bank and allowing infiltrators to marry our daughters and grab their lands in Jharkhand. Our Mati, Beti and Roti (land, daughter and bread) are under threat now," Bhatia said addressing the media here.

Bhatia said that BJP was struggling for the rights of tribals but the Congress and the JMM are hell-bent to give Jharkhand people's rights to infiltrators.

"Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir says that gas cylinders will be provided at Rs 450 to all citizens from December 1, irrespective of Hindus, Muslims or infiltrators. What the Congress and the JMM want to say is that they will give our rights to infiltrators," Bhatia said.

"Interestingly, no Congress or JMM top leaders utter a single word on Mir's remarks," he said.

He also said that the BJP would never allow snatching away Jharkhand people's and tribal rights and give those to the infiltrators.

The AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday said that if the party is voted to power, gas cylinders will be given at Rs 450 to all state citizens, whether they are infiltrators or not.