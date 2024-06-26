JMM-led govt has worked for development of tribals, poor people: Champai Soren

Dhanbad, Jun 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday said the JMM-led coalition government in the state has worked for the development of tribals and poor people in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Mega Sports Complex Memko More in Dhanbad, he said the previous 'double-engine' BJP government did not launch any development-oriented project in the state keeping in mind the local people, labourers and the poor.

Soren inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 313 crore in Dhanbad.

The chief minister said the 'Mahagathbandhan' government did not get enough time to work, as three years out of four and half years passed in combating the Covid pandemic.

However, the government was able to take development work to the people in remote jungle and hilly terrain-based villages.

He said that the JMM-led coalition government in the state worked for the dignity and development of tribals, poor and minority in the state.

Soren accused the BJP of "failing" to understand the feelings of tribal, poor and minority people.

Labour minister Satyanand Bhokta, agriculture minister Badal Patralekh, Tundi JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahto, Jharia Congress MLA Purnima Singh and state Cong vice-president Brajendra Prasad Singh were also present at the function.

Later talking to media persons at Dhanbad circuit house, he said that the coalition government in Jharkhand is going strong and expedited the development work after the Lok Sabha polls.

On a query about cabinet expansion, Soren said it would be cleared in two-three days.

Over the possibility of induction of Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, in the cabinet, the CM said that he has no information in this regard so far. PTI COR SAN RG