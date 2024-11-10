JMM-led govt in Jharkhand disappointed minority community, claims JD(U) leader

Jamshedpur, Nov 10 (PTI) The JD(U) on Sunday claimed that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand has disappointed the minority community and wondered why the INDIA bloc has not fielded a single Muslim candidate in any of the 14 assembly seats of the Kolhan region of the state.

JD(U) national general secretary Gulam Rasool Balyawi also alleged that the Jharkhand government did "nothing for the welfare of the Muslim community".

"Why INDI alliance (INDIA bloc) has not nominated a single Muslim candidate in any of the 14 assembly seats of the Kolhan region? Why did the state government fail to punish those accused of mob lynching? Why has the Madrasa Board not been formed in the last five years?," Balyawi asked.

The Kolhan region comprises East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

Over ten lakh voters of the minority community had voted for INDIA bloc candidates in the Kolhan region in the last assembly polls and helped it come to power but the "state government miserably disappointed them", Balyawi, who was here in support of JD(U) candidate Saryu Roy, said in a statement.

Roy, the Independent MLA from Jamshedpur East and former state minister, is contesting the election this time from the Jamshedpur West constituency on a JD(U) ticket and is pitted against Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta.

Roy joined JD(U), an ally of the BJP-led NDA, a couple of months ago.

Balyawi, a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, advised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to "learn from his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar's justice-linked development model". PTI BS BDC