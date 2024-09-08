JMM-led govt using treasury to lure voters ahead of Jharkhand polls: AJSU Party chief

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Sunday accused the Hemant Soren-led government of "using the treasury" to lure voters ahead of the assembly polls.

He alleged that the government has cheated youths and women of the state by not fulfilling its promises.

"The government is using its treasury in the name of various schemes only to lure voters ahead of the assembly polls in the state," Mahto alleged while addressing the 'Jharkhand Navnirman Sankalp Rally' at Ranchi's Prabhat Tara Ground.

Thousands of youths from different districts of the state took part in the rally.

"The government is launching schemes when the election is just one or two months away. Had it been honest towards the people of the state, it would have launched these initiatives years back," Mahto said.

He alleged that the government cheated youths by not providing jobs and unemployment allowances.

"The government had promised Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 unemployment allowances to youth but did not provide these," he said.

Mahto alleged that the government also cheated the women of the state by not giving them the 'Chulha Bhatta' (cooking allowance) of Rs 2,000 per month.

He said that the government had promised to provide five lakh jobs.

"It has provided only 1,033 jobs through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and 10,041 through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission," he claimed.

The AJSU Party supremo said that if voted to power, the NDA would implement policies for the state keeping in mind every section of the society, especially youths and women.

AJSU Party is an ally of the BJP in the state.