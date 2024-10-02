JMM-led govt worked against people's aspirations for last 5 years: AJSU Party chief

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Oct 2 (PTI) AJSU Party chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto on Wednesday alleged that the JMM-led government has worked against the aspirations of the people for the last five years.

He alleged that instead of working for the welfare of the people, the alliance government "cheated them".

"People of the state are in trouble because of the current government, which was formed on the foundation of lies," Mahto said, while launching the party's 'Navnirman Yatra' from Gomia assembly segment.

He said that people of the state would no longer fall into the trap of "false" promises.

"Law and order has deteriorated. Criminals do not fear the law. Maoist incidents have increased. All the promises made by the state government regarding law and order have proved to be hollow," he alleged.

Mahto also launched AJSU Party's 24x7 "service centres" at Isri Bazar in Dumri assembly constituency and Petarwar in Gomia assembly segment.

Mahto said the centres would assist people unaware of various government schemes.

"Many people fail to take advantage of government schemes due to lack of information. The service centres would assist them in availing benefits of government schemes," he said.

'Navnirman Yatra' of AJSU Party, an NDA ally, is likely to be held in all the assembly constituencies in the state. Elections to the 81-member assembly are due later this year. PTI SAN SAN ACD