JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren stakes claim to form government

Ranchi, Jan 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday said he has staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators.

"We have staked a claim to form the new government with the support of 47 MLAs," JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren told reporters.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, "We have handed over a support letter from 43 MLAs to the governor who has assured to call us".

Earlier, Hemant Soren resigned as the chief minister after more than seven hours of questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Champai Soren and legislators Pradeep Yadav and Vinod Kumar Singh were present with Soren when he tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The governor said he has accepted the resignation of Hemant Soren. PTI SAN/NAM MNB