JMM MLA Ramdas Soren takes oath as minister, replaces Champai Soren in Jharkhand cabinet

Ranchi: JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

The Ghatshila MLA replaced former chief minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ramdas Soren at a function in Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance and several government officials.

Ramdas Soren was inducted into the state cabinet after Champai Soren resigned as a minister and an MLA on Wednesday. He is scheduled to join the BJP this afternoon.

Champai Soren, who had taken oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet last month, also quit the JMM on Wednesday, claiming that the state government's “present style of functioning and policies” compelled him to leave the party he served for many years.

Champai Soren became the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Champai quit the post on July 3 and Hemant took oath as the CM again on July 4, after he was released on bail.