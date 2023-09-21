JMM MP claims employees of HEC that supplied Chandrayaan equipment not getting salaries, govt seeks proof

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited that supplied launch pad and equipment for Chandrayaan missions have not got salaries for 18 months.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal objected to the allegation and demanded the MP substantiate the claim.

"Launch pad and many equipment for Chandrayaan 1, 2 and 3 were made at the HEC. It was created by Pt Nehru in 1952. But I feel very sad while saying this. Its condition before 2014 was fine but it has been deteriorating after 2014 and staff, workers and officers have not got a salary since the last 18 months. They sell tea in the morning and then go to the office," Maji said.

Goyal intervened during her speech and said the allegations should be backed by facts.

"I understand if someone tables such allegations with facts. You should substantiate the subject that you are talking about," he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said anyone who makes a statement has an obligation to prove it.

Maji agreed to submit evidence and added that employees of HECL are going to stage a protest on Thursday at Jantar Mantar on the issue which is a proof in itself.

She said the situation at HECL is so bad that they are unable to complete work orders due to lack of capital. PTI PRS PRS TIR TIR