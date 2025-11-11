JMM MP Mahua Maji criticises Centre over Delhi blast, calls it major security lapse

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government over the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, questioning how such a major incident could occur "right under its nose and a day before Bihar elections." A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

Questioning the timing of the incident, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Is an incident like this a day ahead of the polling merely a coincidence, or is there a conspiracy behind it? This is something to think about and a matter of investigation." Terming it a major security lapse, Maji said, "The central government should be ashamed and must answer how such a massive accident happened right under its nose." Slamming Maji’s statement, BJP said politics should be avoided on such incidents.

"The incident is very painful. Commenting on it and connecting everything to the election is inappropriate. Parties should avoid making such comments," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha told PTI.

Ranchi MLA CP Singh said Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the injured in the hospital and also visited the spot.

"The NIA and NSG have initiated their probe, and the report would soon come out," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB