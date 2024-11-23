JMM outsmarts BJP, sweeps Jharkhand again

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) The JMM-led coalition on Saturday stormed to power for the second time in a row in Jharkhand, steamrolling the BJP-headed NDA, by winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

Advertisment

In the 2019 elections, the JMM- Congress- alliance emerged victorious in 47 seats.

The JMM coasted to victory in 34 seats, while alliance partners Congress and RJD won in 16 and four constituencies respectively. The CPI(ML) Liberation got two seats.

The NDA, on the other hand, had to be contented with just 24 seats, with BJP winning 21, while its three partners - Ajsu Party, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) and JD(U) – bagged one seat each.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is now out on bail in a money-laundering case, led a campaign highlighting the social welfare schemes of his government and alleged conspiracy against him by the BJP-led Centre, while the saffron party canvassed aggressively focusing on "corruption" of his administration and “infiltration from Bangladesh”. PTI NAM/SAN NN