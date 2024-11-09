JMM patronising infiltrators for votes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chakradharpur (Jharkhand): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that the JMM was patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes.

Addressing an election meeting at Railway High ground here, Sarma who is also BJP Jharkhand election co-incharge, said if the BJP was voted to power then it will drive out infiltrators from Jharkhand.

"Hemant Soren was patronising infiltrators because he needs their votes", he said.

He alleged that infiltrators were marrying local girls and grabbing their land.

"We will not recognise the children born of an infiltrator father and tribal mother nor issue certificates to grant adivasi status to such children", he said.