JMM pays homage to tribals killed in Gua police firing

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 8 (PTI) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday said the supreme sacrifice by several tribals in police firing at Gua in West Singhbhum district during the separate statehood movement in 1980 had not gone in vain, as it laid a solid foundation for achieving the goal.

After paying floral tributes to the tribals, Kharswan JMM MLA Dasrath Gagrai and party central committee spokesperson Kunal Sarangi described the four-and-a-half-decade-old incident as a "black chapter of history." Sarangi asserted that the sacrifice of the tribals in police firing on September 8, 1980, did not go in vain, as it ignited the fire of the Jharkhand movement.

Calling the incident a symbol of struggle and pride, he said, "It provided us strength to intensify the movement further. Now, it is our responsibility to develop Jharkhand as a state where justice, equality and opportunities for youths prevail." PTI BS MNB