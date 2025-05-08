JMM prepares to contest 12-15 seats in upcoming Bihar assembly polls

Ranchi, May 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is preparing to contest 12–15 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, a party official said on Thursday.

However, the party will take a final decision after discussions with its INDIA bloc partners, the official added.

"We have decided to contest the upcoming Bihar elections and are preparing to field candidates in 12 to 15 seats. The final decision on the number of seats will be announced after consultations with our INDIA bloc partners," Vinod Kumar Pandey, party general secretary and spokesperson, said during a press conference.

He said that the party’s units in Bihar are actively engaged, and discussions with them are underway.

The elections for Bihar’s 243 assembly seats are expected to take place in October–November.

Meanwhile, the JMM has postponed its agitational programme for separate Sarna religious code, which was scheduled on Friday across Jharkhand, in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"We took the decision in view of the current situation in the country. The country is our top priority. So, we have decided to postpone the programme for now and stand firmly with our armed forces," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB