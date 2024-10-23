JMM releases 3rd list of candidates for Jharkhand polls, MLA Chamra Linda to contest from Bishunpur

Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) The JMM on Wednesday released its third list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding incumbent legislators Chamra Linda and Sukhram Oraon from Bishunpur and Chakradharpur seats.
Linda had won by a margin of 17,382 votes defeating BJP's Ashok Oraon from Bishunpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections.
Oraon had won by a margin of 12,234 votes against Laxman Giluwa of the BJP.
Besides Linda and Oraon, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fielded Yogendra Prasad from Gomia, Snehlata Kandulna from Khunti (ST) and Jiga Susaran Horo from Sisai (ST) seats.
Earlier in the day, the JMM released its first list of 35 candidates, nominating Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait and Kalpana Soren from Gandey, and the second list which included the candidature of Mahua Maji from Ranchi.
The assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23. PTI NAM BDC