JMM releases 4th list of candidates for J'khand polls, Ganesh Mahli to contest from Seraikela

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) The JMM on Thursday released its fourth list with two candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding from Seraikela seat Ganesh Mahli, who recently joined the party defecting from the BJP.
Mahli along with other BJP leaders had joined JMM on October 22.
The party fielded Ramsurya Munda from Khunti seat. JMM had earlier released three lists announcing candidature on 41 out of 81 seats.
With two more candidates, it has so far announced candidature on 43 seats.
In 2019, it had contested 43 seats and won 30, ending as runner-up in five constituencies.
The assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results slated to be announced on November 23.
The INDIA bloc partners will contest the upcoming assembly polls together, with the Congress and JMM competing for 70 of the 81 seats, while the remaining 11 will be contested by the RJD and Left parties.
The RJD had announced candidates for six seats on Tuesday.
In the opposition, the BJP will contest 68 seats, the AJSU Party will field candidates in 10 segments, the JD(U) in 2, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) in 1.
In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI (ML) and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.
Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies, which are going to polls on November 13 in the first phase, began on Friday and will continue till October 25.
Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. PTI NAM VN VN