JMM says Bihar INDIA bloc seat-sharing row won’t affect Ghatsila bypoll prospects

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Oct 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday said the recent developments within the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing arrangements in Bihar would have no bearing on the party’s prospects in the November 11 Ghatsila bypoll.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting JMM MLA and Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who died during treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi on August 15.

Soren was also the president of the JMM’s East Singhbhum district unit.

The party has fielded his son, Somesh Chandra Soren, as its candidate for the bypoll.

He faces BJP-led NDA’s Babulal Soren, who had lost to the late minister in the 2024 Assembly elections.

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has nominated Babulal Murmu, who had finished third in the last election.

Altogether 13 candidates, including one woman, remain in the fray after Independent candidate Vikram Kisku withdrew his nomination on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, JMM spokesperson and former Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi, accompanied by Jharkhand Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren’s widow Surjmani Soren, and coalition leaders, said the INDIA bloc remained united and was working for a "historic victory" for Somesh Soren.

"Absolutely, we are united and fighting against the NDA as a force in this bypoll. The Bihar development will not have any impact on our prospects in Ghatsila," Sarangi said when asked about the seat-sharing discord in Bihar.

He, however, added that the party would review the developments in Bihar after the Ghatsila bypoll.

Earlier in the day, Water Resources and Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hassan, Jharkhand State Minority Commission chairman Hedeyattulah Khan and other leaders launched a public contact campaign in several villages under Musabani block, appealing to voters to support Somesh Soren.

"The government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of the people under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren," Hassan said.

JMM’s Potka MLA Sanjeev Sardar expressed confidence that the party would score a "hat-trick" in Ghatsila, saying Somesh Soren’s victory would further strengthen the government’s commitment to development and "sushasan" (good governance).

Meanwhile, NDA candidate Babulal Soren, accompanied by his father and former chief minister Champai Soren, led a campaign rally at Galudih under Ghatsila constituency on Saturday, drawing a large crowd, including women supporters. A massive motorcycle rally was also organised by BJP supporters in Dampara.

Interacting with villagers, Champai Soren claimed no development had taken place in rural pockets of the state. He also alleged that the government failed to create employment opportunities, forcing youths to migrate to other states in search of livelihood.

The JLKM, which has fielded Ramdas Murmu, has also intensified its campaign.

Party founder and Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato, popularly known as Tiger Mahato, said on X, "We have fielded an educated and honest young brother, Ramdas Murmu, in the electoral field of Ghatsila. Bless such youth in politics." Mahato said the bypoll was not just about a seat but about "the identity and rights of the people of Jharkhand". PTI BS MNB