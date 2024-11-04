JMM seeks President's intervention after Soren's chopper take off delay in view of PM's security

Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) The ruling JMM on Monday sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention to ensure a level playing field for star campaigners in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's helicopter was not allowed to take off for one-and-a-half hours in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The JMM shot off a letter to President Mumu, saying that a no-fly zone had been imposed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa earlier in the day.

"Our star campaigner Hemant Soren was scheduled to address an election meeting at 2.25 pm at Bazar Tand in Simdega after holding a meeting at Gudri in West Singhbhum at 1.45 pm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to be in Chaibasa at 2.40 pm to address an election rally. The distance between Gudri and Chaibasa is 80 km while it is 90 km to Simdega. The EC had given its approval to Soren's visit. But the CM's helicopter was grounded for one-and-a-half hours citing security protocol of the prime minister," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said in the letter.

Stating that the EC is a constitutional and autonomous institution, Bhattacharya said that poll body had said that no flying zone will be declared for 15 minutes in 50 km radius for security reasons.

However, Soren's helicopter was not allowed for one-and-a-half hours, he added.

"Our CM comes from a tribal community and reached this position after a great struggle. You also belong to the tribal community and reached the highest office in the country after a long struggle," the letter said, requesting the President to ensure that all star campaigners including tribal public representatives get equal constitutional protection and respect. PTI NAM ACD