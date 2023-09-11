JMM supremo Shibu Soren hospitalised in Delhi

Ranchi, Sep 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha patriarch and former chief minister Shibu Soren was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi following health complications, an official said.

His son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accompanied the 79-year-old to the hospital, the official added.

The chief minister later returned to Ranchi from where he was to fly to Hazaribag to attend a function but could not do so after his helicopter developed a technical snag, officials said.

On Saturday, the chief minister had attended the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the G20 summit.

After attending the dinner, he had posted on X, "Today evening, I had pleasure to attend the G20India2023 official dinner hosted by Hon'ble @rasthtrapatibhavan President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji. Also had the opportunity to meet with Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other dignitaries on the occasion." He had also shared a picture with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier this year, the JMM Supremo was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of breathing problems.

"Respected Baba was little unwell after which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Ranchi. He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors," Soren had then written on Twitter and shared a picture of his father.

Shibu Soren, fondly called 'Guruji', served as Jharkhand chief minister thrice between 2005 and 2010.

He was a Lok Sabha member for eight terms and is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

The tribal leader, who was a key figure in the movement for creation of Jharkhand, was in the Union cabinet from October 2004 to March 2005. PTI NAM NAM MNB