JMM terms BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ as ‘jhoot, loot, thag patra’

Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Sunday labelled BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) as ‘jhoot, loot and thag patra’ (lies, loot and fraud) and claimed that the saffron party has acknowledged its defeat 20 days before the election results.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said beneficiaries would receive Rs 2,500 under the Hemant Soren government’s Maiyan Samman Yojana, rather than Rs 2,100 under the BJP’s ‘Gogo Didi’ scheme.

"The Home Minister is demanding an account of 5 lakh jobs in Jharkhand. The Modi government had promised to provide two crore jobs every year. Shah should reply if they provided 22 crore jobs in 11 years. Leave 22 crore, just provide the statistics of two crore jobs," Bhattacharya said.

He said the BJP manifesto promises to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC without impacting others.

Advertisment

"We have already passed a bill assuring 28 per cent reservation to ST, 26 per cent to SC and 27 per cent to OBC. The OBC quota was reduced to 14 per cent from 27 per cent in Jharkhand by former chief minister Babulal Marandi," he said.

Congress, an ally in the Hemant Soren-led government, termed BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ as ‘Fareb (fraud) Patra’.

State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh alleged that the saffron party's Sankalp Patra is to cheat the people of the state.

Advertisment

"Jharkhand's people have become alert and will not fall into the trap of false promises. The alliance government will return to power due to its work," he said.

Speaking on the BJP’s manifesto, senior Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said, "The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) spoke about infiltration and blamed Jharkhand CM (Hemant Soren) for it. I think that he does not understand the Constitution properly. Border security is the Union home ministry's responsibility and these infiltrations are happening because of him. He should take responsibility and resign from his post." Thakur said the home minister assured that tribal communities will not be included in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). "You (Amit Shah) took this decision after facing backlash in Jharkhand," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB