JMM to announce names of party candidates for LS polls soon: Jharkhand CM

Jamshedpur, Mar 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday said the names of party candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections will be announced in the next couple of days.
Soren emphasised the need for party workers to gear up and ensure victory for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the general election.
"We have discussed party's poll preparation with party leaders and workers at a meeting held here today," he said after the meeting.
While the final decision is pending, it is highly likely that JMM will field its candidate for the prestigious Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency and may even contest the Singhbhum (Reserved) seat, party sources said. PTI BS MNB