JMM, tribal outfits stage demonstration across Jharkhand as ED questions CM Soren

Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) The ruling JMM along with different tribal outfits staged demonstrations across Jharkhand on Saturday, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren was being targetted by the BJP-led government at the Centre through agencies such as the ED.

The protest happened amid the ED questioning Soren in a money laundering case linked to land deals.

Hundreds of JMM workers, armed with bows and arrows, demonstrated a few hundred metres away from the CM's residence where he was being questioned.

Tribal outfit Adivasi Sangh blocked the Giridih-Dumri Road in protest against the ED's questioning.

It alleged that the BJP was using the central agencies to destabilise the government of a tribal chief minister.

In Pakur, JMM workers took out a protest march from the Old DC Office to Rabindra Chowk, raising slogans against the agency.

JMM workers also staged a dharna near Sakchi Gol Chakkar in Jamshedpur, and raised slogans against the BJP.

Tribal outfit Sonot Santhal Samaj took out a protest march in Dhanbad.

JMM workers also burnt the effigy of "ED officers" at Tower Chowk in Deoghar.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the protests were not organised by the party and were spontaneous.

The BJP, however, claimed these demonstrations were sponsored by the CM to project that he was a victim.

"The CM knows that he has done wrong, and tribals have no faith in him," said leader of the opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

ED officers reached Soren's residence around 1 pm, and began questioning him.

The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the probe agency. PTI SAN SAN SOM