JMM will win Ghatsila bypoll, first election after party supremo Sibu Soren's death: Jharkhand CM

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Nov 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM president Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will win the Ghatsila assembly bypoll, the first political contest after the death of party supremo Sibu Soren, popularly known as Disom Guru or Guruji.

Addressing a press conference on the concluding day of campaigning, Soren said, "Yes, it is true that we are contesting the first political battle following the death of Guruji in August. Our Ghatsila party workers will take charge and ensure the victory of party candidate Somesh Chandra Soren." The bypoll was necescitated following the death of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August.

Ramdas Soren had defeated BJP candidate Babulal Soren in the 2024 assembly poll. Babulal Soren is the son of BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

On leading the campaign personally, CM Soren said party workers had assured him they could manage the election.

"However, being a party leader, I too have some responsibility towards the party," he said, adding that the Guruji had developed and trained leaders across the state to carry forward the party in the interest of Jharkhand and its people.

The CM expressed confidence that the polling will be transparent and impartial.

"I have directed party leaders and coalition partners to leave Ghatsila immediately after campaigning ended. We tried to reach out to each village, panchayat and household to convince our stand," he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Soren and his MLA wife Kalpana participated in separate roadshows in support of JMM candidate Somesh Soren. PTI BS MNB