JMM won't allow 'feudal forces' to plunder Jharkhand: CM Soren at party central convention

Ranchi, Apr 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday laid out a robust social justice agenda for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), signalling the party’s intent to expand its influence beyond the state and declaring that "feudal forces" would no longer be allowed to exploit the state.

Speaking at the party's 13th Central Convention — chaired by JMM supremo and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren — Hemant Soren indicated that the party is ready to redefine its national role, buoyed by its strong performance in the 2024 Assembly elections.

"The 'Abua Sarkar' (own JMM government) could be formed through the collective will of tribals, Dalits and other marginalised communities who rejected the BJP's double-engine government in the 2019 Assembly polls.

"This government belongs to the people...The feudal forces (BJP) faced a crushing defeat at the hands of people here and now JMM, which emerged as a powerful force, will not allow them to plunder Jharkhand anymore," Soren said.

He added, "The tribals, indigenous people, poor, Dalits, the oppressed and exploited came together to remove a government that neglected their rights. This is their government," Soren, who is also the party's working president, said.

He asserted that during his previous regime, the BJP hatched a number of conspiracies to uproot his democratically elected government but the the JMM government withstood "constant political pressure" and is committed to accord top priority to the welfare of its people.

Reflecting on the state's political journey since its formation in 2000, Soren accused previous governments of implementing policies that led to continued exploitation of tribals and farmers and said the party, which expanded its base to several states, will continue to grow.

He termed his father Shibu Soren as his political mentor and a pioneer of tribal empowerment in the region, instrumental behind formation of a separate state.

The party passed a political resolution read out by senior leader Stephen Marandi, outlining several key demands including 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), implementation of a 1932-based domicile policy and recognition to a Sarna Code - a separate religious code for tribal communities.

Other resolutions included a nationwide caste census and a 75 per cent job reservation for locals in the private sector.

The JMM also reiterated its opposition to the recent amendments to the Waqf Act and the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging they pose threats to the rights and representation of marginalised groups.

Party's Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji said, "We are striving to make JMM a national party. There is widespread protest against the Waqf Act and our party is opposed to it." Founded in 1972 as a movement for tribal rights and creation of a separate Jharkhand state, the JMM played a crucial role in achieving statehood in 2000.

Over the years, it has emerged as the principal political force in Jharkhand, especially among tribal and rural voters.

With Assembly elections due in neighbouring states, leaders indicated that the JMM is now eyeing a larger role in national politics. PTI NAM MNB