JMM worker killed in Jharkhand's Palamu over land dispute

Medininagar(Jharkhand), Oct 14 (PTI) A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) worker was murdered allegedly over a land dispute in Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Munna Sinha (38), a resident of Dandar Kala village. The incident took place while he was ploughing his field with a tractor.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Panki police station, Rajesh Ranjan, said, "The deceased was assaulted by more than a dozen attackers. They were trying to stop him from ploughing, and when he refused to comply, they assaulted him using traditional weapons, leaving him in a critical condition." According to police, the victim was given primary treatment in Panki and then referred to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for better treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries en route, and doctors declared him brought dead.

"He was killed with an axe. The police have seized the axe used in the murder. The police are working to identify and apprehend the attackers. All the assailants will be arrested soon. We are conducting raids at multiple locations to apprehend them," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lesliganj, Manoj Kumar Jha.

He said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination at the MMCH. As of now, no arrests have been made in this case. The investigation is underway.