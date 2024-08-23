JMM workers hold marches across Jharkhand against BJP-led Centre's policies

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers on Friday organised protest marches across the state against the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

JMM workers took out 'Jharkhand Adhikar March' in various districts also to protect the rights of the state's citizens, a JMM leader said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren attacked the BJP over the BYJM's ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally" in Ranchi, in which participants clashed with the police.

The youth wing of the BJP took out the rally against alleged injustice by the JMM-led government in the state.

"We have the blessings of the people, a befitting reply will be given to the opposition for its conspiracy," Soren said in a post on X.

The CM also said: "Only Jharkhandis (Inhabitants of Jharkhand) will rule Jharkhand. BJP leaders in the state, who take orders from Gujarat and Assam, will be wiped out." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed from Gujarat, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma is the election co-incharge of the BJP in Jharkhand. The assembly polls are due in the state later this year.

Soren claimed, "They (BJP) have ruined the future of youths across the country. And, now they are taking out the 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally'. Recruitments have almost dried up in major employment-intensive sectors such as defence, railway, coal and banks".

During a government function in Palamu on Thursday, Soren said his government has already given jobs to thousands of youths and added that the JMM would take out marches in districts to protest against BJP's attempts to "divide people based on religion".

Meanwhile, JMM in a statement claimed that people voluntarily participated in the "Jharkhandi Adhikar March" and alleged that there are differences between the central government's words and actions.

"The BJP had been talking about providing two crore jobs per year and depositing Rs 15 lakh in each person's account in election rallies since the first term which is still far from reality. The common man has been getting trapped in the BJP's populist announcements...

"Contrary to the declarations of BJP, its anti-Jharkhand mentality or, in other words, anti-tribal mentality, can be understood from the central government postponing or suppressing the decisions taken by Jharkhand government like implementation of Sarna Religious Code, 1932-based land record policy." It attacked the BJP for "withholding Jharkhand's dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore" in lieu of coal. PTI NAM NN