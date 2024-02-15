JMM workers observe day-long fast, tribal women perform puja seeking 'justice' for Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) JMM workers on Thursday observed a day-long fast here seeking "justice" for their leader Hemant Soren, while a group of tribal women performed prayers in their traditional style for the early release of former Jharkhand chief minister from jail.

Posters bearing the slogan ‘Jharkhand Jhukega Nahi' (Jharkhand will not bow) and featuring prominent figures like Hemant Soren, JMM supremo Shibu Soren, and chief minister Champai Soren were displayed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) across the city.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "Jharkhand Jhukega Nahi is the slogan of people of the state. This is the slogan of Bhagwan Birsa, Sidhu-Kanhu, Sheikh Bhikhari, Tikait Umrao, Nilamber-Pitamber and others…which gives the message that Jharkhand never bowed down and will never do it in future." A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded Hemant Soren to judicial custody till February 22 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Party workers observed the fast at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground.

Holding placards with slogans like ‘Hemant Hai Toh Himmat Hai’ and ‘Jharkhand Jhukega Nahi’, the party workers termed the protest as ‘Nyay Yatra’ and said it would continue in phased manner till the release of their leader.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji told reporters at Bapu Vatika, "JMM workers and office bearers want their leader to be there with them at the earliest. They are raising their voice here in peaceful manner against the injustice being done with the former chief minister." "Without any proof, putting him in jail is not a democratic way. Entire country is witnessing the injustice," she said.

Meanwhile, a group of tribal woman performed a special prayer at Sarna Sthal (tribal religious place) near Dhumkudiya building at Karamtoli Chowk.

"We did a special puja for our leader Hemant Soren, who was put in jail on false charges. We worshipped seeking his early release from the jail," the women said.

