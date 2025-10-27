JMM's all-woman team versus BJP's star-studded campaigners for Ghatshila bypoll

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Oct 27 (PTI) Campaigning for the Ghatshila by-election is witnessing JMM's all-woman team led by former Jharkhand minister late Ramdas Soren's wife Surajmoni Soren matching wits against BJP's star-studded lineup comprising a battery of Union ministers and chief ministers of various states.

JMM's all-woman team comprising Lok Sabha MP Joba Majhi, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi, Ichagarh MLA Sabita Mahato, East Singhbhum Councillor Bari Murmu, former Jamshedpur MP Suman Mahato (wife of slain JMM MP Sunil Mahato) and Odisha JMM Mahila Morcha president Anjali Soren (sister of Chief Minister Hemant Soren) targets the sentimentality among the masses, especially among women voters, in the wake of the minister's death that necessitated the bypoll.

"I do not understand politics... this is new for me. I would only like to say that my husband (Ramdas Soren) did not care for his health and sacrificed his life serving you. Now I am offering my son (Somesh Chandra Soren) for service to fulfil his father's unfinished dreams. Our door was open for you earlier and would continue to remain open," 58-year-old Surajmoni Soren said in Santali and Bengali while addressing a rally at Baguria area.

Ramdas Soren had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for over a year and had been frequenting a hospital in Delhi prior to his fall in his house, which resulted in a brain haemorrhage. He died in the hospital on August 15, which necessitated the November 11 Ghatshila bypoll.

"Surajmoni 'boudi' (sister-in-law) had earlier never come to the forefront of politics. However, this time she has agreed to lead from the front and campaign for her son as a tribute to Ramdas ji. Her simple message is attracting masses, especially women," local JMM leader Jagdish Bhagat told PTI.

"Women voters are crucial to consolidating our victory margin this time, apart from our strongholds in Santal and minority-dominated pockets," Bhagat added.

As per data shared by the Election Commission, women voters outnumber men by nearly 5 per cent in the constituency. Out of 2,56,252 voters, 1,31,180 are women, while 1,25,078 are men.

On the other hand, the BJP is banking on a lineup of star campaigners, including several senior party leaders from adjoining West Bengal, to boost the candidate's poll prospects.

Former chief minister Champai Soren's aide Sudhir Kumar, who is handling social media handle of BJP candidate and Champai's son Babulal Soren, said a series of roadshows and rallies would be held by BJP heavyweights.

The lineup includes actor Mithun Chakraborty, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, Tollywood actress Locket Chatterjee, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, among others.

"We are expecting the confirmation from other Union ministers, including former West Bengal state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar," Sudhir Kumar said.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Babulal Marandi, former CM Champai Soren and Rajya Sabha MP and party's state executive president Aditya Sahu are coordinating campaigns for Babulal Soren, organising booth-level meetings in different blocks.

"At the moment, we are galvanising booth-level workers of our party and after Chhath festivities, there will be a series of rallies and roadshows by political heavyweights from the first week of November, highlighting the failure of the state government to deliver on all fronts," Kumar added.

BJP's Babulal Soren is facing JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren in the Ghatshila bypoll.